Govt organises National Poets’ Conclave

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day, the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Language of the Delhi government organised a grand celebration of poetry, the National Poets’ Conclave.

The event took place at the historic Town Hall in Chandni Chowk and witnessed the participation of eminent poets from across the nation.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, minister of Art, Culture, and Language, was the chief guest, emphasizing the significance of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country. The poets, including Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar, and Vishnu Saxena, enthralled the audience with their poetic creations.

Bharadwaj expressed gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their enduring interest in poetry-related events. He highlighted the importance of such programs in reviving traditions and culture, stating, “Programs like these, aimed at reviving traditions of our ancestors and culture of our nation.”