Govt okays Rs 39 cr for maintenance of roads in north & south Delhi

PWD minister Atishi on Wednesday approved two important road-strengthening projects worth Rs 39.16 crore in the north and south Delhi road divisions.

Under these projects roads from Andheria More to NH-48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road and Martyr Captain Vikram Batra flyover to Burari flyover on Outer Ring Road will get a facelift.

Providing more details about the project, Atishi said, “Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the roads of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of Delhi. To make the roads of Delhi world-class the government is getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them.”

She also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

Atishi emphasised that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi.

As per a government statement, these roads were constructed a long ago, the quality of the roads has deteriorated in these areas which is affecting the commuters.

Following the same, the maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time.