Govt okays project to lay sewer lines in unauthorised colonies in Bawana

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday approved a project of laying a 14 km long sewer line and providing free sewer connections to 4,824 houses in two unauthorised colonies and one village, Jat Khor of Bawana. In addition, one MLD capacity decentralised sewage treatment plant and three MLD capacity sewer pumping stations will also be constructed. As per the government, about 20,000 people will benefit from this project worth Rs 68 crore. The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the DJB officials to ensure the quality of work and complete it within the stipulated time.



Sisodia said, “A 14 km long sewer line will be laid in two unauthorised colonies and one village (Jat Khor) of Bawana. Due to the lack of a proper sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm drains, which fall into the Yamuna. This increases the pollution level. In such a situation, the Delhi government has decided to connect every household to the sewerage network. Sewerage coming out of here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest sewage treatment plant, after which the treated water will flow into Yamuna.”

“Monitoring of wastewater pumping stations will be done through IoT monitoring devices in real time. The sensor installed in this electronic device will ensure that as soon as the dirty water of the sewer in the pumping station is filled up to a certain level, an alert is sent to the senior officials,” he added.