Govt okays 318 projects worth Rs 455 cr for dev of villages: Rai

New Delhi: In a bid to expedite the development of villages across Delhi, the Delhi government has sanctioned 318 projects amounting to Rs 455 crore. This decision was announced by Development Minister Gopal Rai following a comprehensive review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.



Minister Gopal Rai chaired the meeting, which involved officials from the Development Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Emphasizing the government’s commitment to rural development, Rai instructed all concerned departments to swiftly execute the approved projects and submit detailed action reports within a week. “To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had constituted the Delhi Rural Development Board,” stated Gopal Rai during the meeting. He underscored the importance of providing basic services on par with urban areas, outlining the objectives of the recently formed board.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing and pending projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure in Delhi’s rural areas. Rai directed the officials to expedite the tendering process to ensure timely completion of development initiatives.

According to Rai, “The Gram Vikas Board Department has approved 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore related to the development of villages.” He urged swift action from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and MCD to initiate the construction phase promptly.