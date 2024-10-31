Govt okays 24x7 ops for Aerocity restaurants

New Delhi: In a strategic move to enhance tourism and increase revenue, the Delhi government has announced that restaurants and food outlets in Aerocity, a key hospitality hub adjacent to the Delhi Airport, will be permitted to operate around the clock. Chief Minister Atishi has approved the proposal, marking a significant shift in operational hours for these establishments. “This decision aims to boost tourism and cater to the needs of travellers at all hours,” stated Atishi. “By allowing these restaurants to remain open 24 hours a day, we are not only enhancing the experience for visitors but also creating additional revenue streams for the government through licensing fees.” The initiative is modelled after successful implementations in Gurugram, where restaurants have been allowed extended hours in exchange for extra fees, resulting in notable revenue growth.