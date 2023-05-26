Govt okays 118 schemes to improve infra in villages

New Delhi: To ensure development in the villages of the Capital, the Delhi Village Development Board has approved 118 schemes worth Rs 242.12 crore on Thursday. The decision was taken in a Village Development Board meeting which was held at Delhi Secretariat chaired by Development minister Gopal Rai.

The Board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects. Rai said, “To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today’s meeting, 118 new projects worth Rs 242.12 crore have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, so as to provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi. Moreover, the officers of all the departments have been instructed to complete the project files related to rural development within the time limit and submit reports with geotagged photos of the completed projects.” Rai further stated, “The government is dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas. These village development works will be done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments.”