Govt officials to undergo training at IIMs: L-G

New Delhi: Delhi government officials will undergo residential training at IIMs under the ‘Vision @2047’ and ‘Mission 2023’ following L-G V K Saxena’s nod, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday. Middle and senior-level officers (DANICS and IAS) will go for residential training at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for training.

These training programmes will be in addition to the training programmes under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’ and envisage to train decision-makers in contemporarily relevant spheres — public-private partnership, change management, leadership and decision science.

The Training Department of Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS) had moved a proposal of collaboration with the IIMs after suggestions for

comprehensive training were made by Saxena.