Govt officer injured after falling from 7th floor

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old government official was seriously injured on Monday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi while trying to escape a monkey attack, police said.

Deepak Khoda, of the Central Secretariat Service, was on a phone call near a balcony when the monkey approached. Startled, he fell, sustaining multiple injuries including a hand fracture, and is undergoing treatment at RML Hospital. Police are investigating.