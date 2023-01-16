‘Govt not submitting 3 CAG reports to L-G’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has not yet submitted three reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval to table them in the Assembly, sources said on Monday. There was no immediate reaction to this from the Delhi government.

The sources said the controller of accounts of the Delhi government has sent a reminder to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office on the matter and even the L-G secretariat had written to the government.

The three reports are “State Finance Audit Report”, “Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi”, and “Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs” for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Sources said these reports are pending with the office of Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio. The reports were submitted to the Delhi government on June 23, September 27 and November 10 last year.