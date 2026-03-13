Govt, NGOs must work together to eradicate begging: Min Singh

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the government and civil society organisations to eliminate begging and rehabilitate vulnerable individuals, while reviewing the implementation of the SMILE Scheme at



the Delhi Secretariat. Chairing a review meeting with NGOs working under the scheme, Singh said, “Joint efforts of the government and social organizations are necessary for the eradication of begging.” The meeting focused on assessing rehabilitation work, connecting individuals involved in begging with livelihood opportunities, and integrating them into mainstream society.

During the meeting, several organisations presented detailed reports on their fieldwork. They informed the minister that surveys conducted across different parts of the capital had identified hundreds of individuals engaged in begging. Many of them were provided counselling and shifted to shelter homes, while efforts were made to link them with employment and self-employment opportunities.

NGOs also shared that beneficiaries were being connected with multiple government welfare schemes. These included facilitating Aadhaar cards, opening bank accounts, enrolling individuals in insurance programmes, registering street vendors with the Municipal Corporation, and assisting them in applying for ration cards. Steps were also taken to enrol children in schools and Anganwadi centres and to provide skill development training to women. Singh said the SMILE initiative was aimed at ensuring a dignified life for destitute individuals. “The government expects all organisations to work with honesty and dedication so that assistance reaches the truly needy,” he said, adding that transparency and accountability would be ensured in the programme.

He also noted that the work carried out by NGOs would be regularly reviewed and verified. “Officials may conduct surprise inspections whenever required,” he said. The minister said begging affects India’s global image, especially for tourists. He added that rehabilitation efforts would also focus on the transgender community to ensure dignified livelihood opportunities.