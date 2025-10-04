Govt, Netflix host spl screening of animated series ‘Kurukshetra’

New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat on Friday hosted a special screening of Netflix’s upcoming animated series ‘Kurukshetra’, attended by Minister of Art, Culture and Languages and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, as the Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of DTTDC, Niharika Rai, and Netflix’s Director of Public Policy, Mahima Kaul.

The Delhi Tourism Department has partnered in promoting Kurukshetra, which reimagines the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita in an animated format for global audiences. Students from the Delhi College of Arts, senior officials, and several guests joined the screening.

Praising the series, Mishra said it “does full justice to profound subjects such as the Gita, Kurukshetra, and the Mahabharata, which are deeply connected to faith and history.” He added that the creators had approached the themes with “complete seriousness and sensitivity,” congratulating Netflix and the Delhi Tourism team for the initiative.

Highlighting Delhi’s cultural vision, Mishra said, “The Delhi Government’s vision is to move beyond the limited perspectives that have long been presented under the name of art and culture and to bring forth the real culture, traditions, and sagas of valor of India.” Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guiding principle, he noted, “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi (Development along with Heritage) drives this vision.” He also underlined the government’s aim of establishing Delhi as a Global Content Hub in the AVCG (Animation, Visual Effects, Comics and Gaming) sector.

Calling on creators to tell India’s stories, he urged, “All content writers, filmmakers, and creators should come forward with content that contributes to nation-building so that India’s glorious stories can be taken to the world.”

Netflix’s Mahima Kaul described Kurukshetra as “Netflix’s first mythological animated series, created to bring generations together.” She said the show “aims to resonate with those who grew up watching the Mahabharata on Doordarshan while connecting with younger audiences through a fresh and innovative style.”

The series will release in multiple Indian and international languages, with subtitles in 34 languages and Hindi audio description for inclusivity.