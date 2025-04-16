Govt mulls stricter e-rickshaw regulations amid surge in violations

New Delhi: With e-rickshaws increasingly clogging roads and raising safety concerns in the Capital, the Delhi government is preparing to introduce a new policy

aimed at regulating this unorganised but vital mode of last-mile transport.

Officials from the Transport Department confirmed that discussions are underway to implement stricter guidelines for the operation of e-rickshaws, which despite a ban on 236 key roads, continue to operate illegally. The new policy may include

mandatory registration, commercial licensing, and greater accountability for dealers selling these vehicles.

“The idea is to bring e-rickshaw operations under a more structured framework to reduce congestion and enhance road safety,” said a senior official. One of the proposals being considered is to integrate these norms into the broader Electric Vehicle (EV) policy that is currently being revised. However, if that doesn’t materialise, a separate policy exclusively for e-rickshaws may be rolled out.

Over the past few years, the number of e-rickshaws operating around metro stations, bus stands, and market hubs has surged, often leading to traffic jams and chaotic road conditions. According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, over 2.78 lakh challans were issued in the past year alone to e-rickshaw drivers for various rule violations, ranging from obstructing traffic to operating in restricted zones. Despite clear regulations requiring registration and a valid commercial driving license for e-rickshaw drivers, officials estimate that nearly half of these vehicles run without proper registration. Reports of underage and unlicensed drivers further compound the problem, raising questions about rider safety and enforcement loopholes.

To address these issues, the government is also contemplating mandatory dealer-level registration protocols. This would ensure that all vehicles sold are linked to a database, making it easier to trace ownership and ensure compliance with transport norms.

In a focused enforcement drive over the past two years, the Delhi Transport Department has impounded nearly 5,000 illegally operated e-rickshaws. However, authorities admit that enforcement alone cannot curb the problem and systemic changes are necessary.

While e-rickshaws remain an affordable and eco-friendly mobility option for thousands of commuters, the government’s latest move aims to strike a balance between convenience and urban discipline. A formal announcement on the policy draft is expected soon, and officials have hinted that public consultations may also be conducted before finalising the new framework.