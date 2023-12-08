Govt mulls stipend for construction workers affected by GRAP curbs

New Delhi: In a bid to alleviate the impact of air quality restrictions on construction workers, the Delhi government is likely to provide stipends to nearly a lakh construction worker individuals whose livelihoods were affected during the implementation of GRAP Stage-IV measures in the national Capital.

In response to the challenges posed by the stringent measures under GRAP Stage-IV, the government is proposing a stipend of Rs 5,000 for affected construction workers.

“Construction workers impacted by the ban will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 from the government. Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand is set to preside over a meeting next week with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to deliberate on this initiative,” stated an official from the Delhi govermment.

There are approximately a lakh workers registered with the Delhi government, benefiting from various welfare schemes.

The restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage-IV came into effect on November 5, driven by escalating air quality concerns in the national capital. The ban significantly impacted construction activities, affecting the livelihoods of numerous workers. However, in a positive turn of events, the

Centre, recognising improvements in air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, lifted the ban on construction work related to linear public projects on November 18. An official from the Delhi government commented on the stipend proposal, saying, “This initiative aims to provide crucial financial support to construction workers who faced hardships during the restrictions. Kejriwal Government is committed towards the welfare of its workforce, particularly in challenging times like these.”

As the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board convenes next week, the decision to provide stipends represents a targeted effort to address the economic setbacks faced by construction workers during the period of air quality restrictions.