Govt moves to dissolve DMC amid allegations of mismanagement

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the Delhi government has proposed dissolving the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), a statutory body responsible for regulating medical practice in the Capital, citing persistent administrative irregularities and governance lapses.

The proposal, titled “Proposal for control of government over Delhi Medical Council under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997,” has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval. If ratified, it would mark the first dissolution of the council since its establishment in 1998.

Officials within the Health Department confirmed that repeated notices were issued to the DMC regarding alleged governance issues, including the unauthorised extension of a former registrar tenure and post-retirement salary disbursal. According to a senior official, the government had asked for corrective action, but the council allegedly failed to respond adequately.

Tensions escalated following a March 3 letter from the government to the DMC, which questioned several procedural decisions and raised concerns over recruitment practices. Despite this, council members argue that the move undermines democratic representation within the body and is politically motivated. “It would be inappropriate to dissolve the DMC just before the scheduled elections later this year,” said acting president.

He also stated that the council had recommended Dr Vijay Dhankar for the vacant registrar position on March 10 but had received no acknowledgment from the government.

“Due to this vacancy, the council is facing severe administrative and financial bottlenecks,” he added.

The DMC comprises 25 members, including elected representatives of Delhi’s medical fraternity, government nominees, and faculty members from medical colleges. Critics fear that government takeover would compromise the council’s autonomy, particularly in handling cases of medical negligence, many of which involve politically influential private hospitals. A former DMC member, Dr Arvind Chopra, called the move a “dangerous precedent” that could erode the council’s independence.

“The DMC was envisioned as a watchdog for ethical medical practice. Its dissolution should not be rushed through amid political crossfire,” he said. The L-G’s office and Health minister Pankaj Singh have yet to comment on the matter.