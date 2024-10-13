Govt may organise laser shows on Diwali

New Delhi: As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure a cleaner and more environmentally friendly Diwali, the Delhi government is likely to start a series of spectacular laser shows at ten strategic locations throughout the city on the evening of the festival. This initiative, aimed at discouraging the use of firecrackers, will



commence at 6 pm and will continue for nearly four hours, featuring high-quality lasers synchronised with music and vibrant visual displays.

The chosen venues for the laser festivities include some of Delhi’s most popular spots including, Connaught Place’s central park, Dilli Haat at INA, India Gate, Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, the Garden of Five Senses in Mehrauli, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, and various district centers such as Karkardooma, Janakpuri, Netaji Subhash Place, and Laxmi Nagar. These locations have been carefully selected to accommodate large gatherings, allowing residents to come together and enjoy a pollution-free celebration. In the event of any issues with venue availability, alternative locations nearby may be utilised, according to government officials.

In tandem with the entertainment, the government has implemented a thorough air quality monitoring program. Starting from October 24 until November 7, monitoring stations will be established at three key locations, Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar, ITI-Shahdara in Vivek Vihar, and the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases at Aurobindo Marg. These stations will track major pollutants, providing critical data to assess air quality during the festival period.

Furthermore, while addressing concerns over the continued use of firecrackers despite the ban, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Reena Gupta emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens. “It is also the responsibility of the citizens to take care of the environment. We have announced the ban but it is not possible to assign police in every single area, so people also need to be responsible here,” she stated. She also highlighted the political dimension of the issue, noting, “While the Delhi government does its part, the BJP every year promotes ‘Patakhe Jalao, Diwali manao.’ So, instead of making this political, the Centre should also be a little supportive.”

This year’s initiative builds upon previous efforts, the government began organising similar events in 2019 with a successful four-day laser show at Connaught Place aimed at promoting a cracker-free Diwali. The government has also enforced a comprehensive ban on the sale, storage, and use of all types of firecrackers in the city until January 1, 2025, as part of its strategy to combat the severe air pollution that typically spikes during the winter months. As Diwali approaches, the Delhi government’s efforts to promote eco-friendly celebrations through laser shows and strict monitoring of air

quality reflect a commitment to both public health and environmental sustainability, encouraging residents to embrace a more responsible and joyful festive season.