Govt mandates medicine procurement from PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras

New Delhi: In a major policy shift aimed at making healthcare more affordable and transparent, the Delhi government has mandated that all government hospitals procure medicines from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) instead of relying on local purchases, except in exceptional cases.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced the decision, emphasising that the move would promote cost-effective and high-quality medicine supply while ensuring transparency in procurement processes. “Our government is committed to transforming Delhi’s healthcare services. By prioritising procurement from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, we ensure transparency, accountability, and affordability in medicine supply,” he stated.

The decision follows a review meeting on March 6, 2025, where Singh directed medical superintendents and health officials to expedite the process of streamlining medicine procurement through PMBJK. The government has also initiated steps to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an authorised channel partner of PM-Jan Aushadhi Kendras to facilitate seamless procurement across all government hospitals.

In addition to the new procurement policy, the Delhi Government has approved the establishment of PM Jan Aushadhi Centres in six government hospitals. Dr. Singh highlighted that these centres would “provide high-quality, affordable generic medicines to patients, significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenses for families in need.” Plans are underway to open more such centres under the updated PMBJK policy, ensuring accessibility to both hospital patients and local residents.

Singh reiterated the government’s broader commitment to strengthening Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure. “Transparency and accessibility remain our priority,” he said, adding that future reforms would further improve hospital facilities and sanitation standards.

The Health & Family Welfare Department has issued official directives for immediate compliance, with regular audits and inspections planned to ensure strict adherence to the new policy.