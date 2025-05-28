‘Govt looking for long-term solution to stray dog menace’

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the growing stray dog population in the national Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government is actively working on a comprehensive, long-term solution that balances public safety with animal welfare.

Speaking at the inauguration of development projects in Pitampura under her Shalimar Bagh constituency, CM Gupta responded to a concern raised by an elderly resident about the stray dog menace. She assured the public that the government is committed to addressing

the issue in a humane and sustainable manner.

“This is a matter that involves both people and animals. We cannot ignore the concerns of residents, but we must also be compassionate towards these speechless creatures,” Gupta said. She added that the government is in the process of creating a

collaborative platform to involve citizens, animal caregivers, and welfare groups in the policy-making process.