Govt likely to launch Rs 2,500 financial aid for women on Mar 8

New Delhi: As International Women’s Day approaches, BJP leaders in Delhi are facing mounting pressure regarding the implementation of the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’, a key poll promise made during the recent elections. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had pledged that ₹2,500 would be credited to eligible women’s accounts by March 8, but the scheme’s rollout has yet to be officially confirmed.

BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva, while hinting at the launch of the scheme on Women’s Day, was vague about the specifics. He said, “March 8 is Women’s Day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women’s Day. Let the date come, and things will become clear soon.” His statement left many wondering whether the promise would be fulfilled on schedule. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also weighed in, stating that the extended Delhi Assembly session would be used to address corruption issues and prepare for the registration process for the ₹2,500 aid starting March 8.

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta had assured that multiple rounds of meetings had been held with officials to ensure the implementation of the scheme. She had emphasised that fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s promise of financial assistance for women was a priority. “We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” she had said before taking office. The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ was a significant part of the BJP’s election manifesto, with the promise of providing ₹2,500 per month to eligible women across Delhi. As the first installment date draws near, many are questioning whether the BJP government will live up to its commitment. With just days remaining, all eyes are on CM and the Delhi government to fulfill their promise to Delhi’s women.