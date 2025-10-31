Govt lifts 1-yr cap on NOC for deregistered vehicles

New Delhi: In a major relief for vehicle owners, the Delhi government on Thursday lifted the one-year restriction on applying for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for deregistered vehicles. The move allows owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years to obtain NOCs for re-registration in other states, regardless of how long ago their vehicle registration expired.

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “This decision reflects our commitment to both public convenience and environmental responsibility. By removing the one-year NOC limit, we’re helping citizens move their old vehicles out of Delhi responsibly, easing congestion and improving air quality.”

The decision effectively keeps in abeyance a clause from the Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024, which had earlier restricted NOC applications to within one year of registration expiry. Officials said the change was introduced after several public representations highlighted difficulties faced by vehicle owners.