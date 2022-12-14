Govt launches Winter Action Plan for homeless people, issues helpline

New Delhi: The Delhi government has enforced the Winter Action Plan for the homeless people with a centralised control room and helpline numbers — 14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560 — to ensure its benefit reaches the maximum number of people. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviewed the plan with senior officials from several departments and said that people can inform DUSIB about the homeless people through the helpline and DUSIB's rescue team will reach the location to take them to the nearest shelter.



In order to ensure that no one is left out in the cold during the peak winter season, the government has established fooding and lodging facilities for homeless people across 195

shelter homes which have the capacity of accommodating over 17,000 people. "The government will increase the capacity of these shelters if needed in winter. Contact can also be established with the control room of the night shelters through helpline numbers 011-23378789 and 011-23370560. People can use the three helpline numbers and the Rain Basera app to reduce people and provide them shelter", Sisodia said.

The officials present in the meeting said that DUSIB has set up 15 rescue teams, each equipped with one vehicle for surveillance and rescuing the homeless. So far over 1,500 homeless people have been rescued by the teams in the past few weeks. On receiving information from the DUSIB control room or from any other sources the rescue teams immediately respond to pick up the homeless from the identified location and take them to the nearest shelter home, the government said in a statement.