Govt launches new bus route, extends two existing routes

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a new bus route and extended two existing routes to improve connectivity across the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off buses for Route 605B, and the extended Route 623 and 610A, aimed at easing travel for students, athletes, and daily commuters. A total of 26 buses will operate on these newly introduced and extended routes.

“With these new and extended routes, we are committed to providing convenient, sustainable, and accessible transport for all citizens of Delhi,” said Kailash Gahlot. “The new routes address specific connectivity needs, making travel easier for students, athletes, and daily commuters alike. Our goal is to keep expanding Delhi’s public transport network to serve the city’s diverse needs.”

The newly launched Route 605B connects Safdarjung Terminal with Nangal Dewat, covering a 15 km stretch. Two air-conditioned electric buses will operate along this route, which passes through

key locations such as Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Metro Station, Green Park Metro Station, and JNU. The route is expected to benefit commuters in areas

like Yusuf Sarai, Adchini Village, and Vasant Kunj.

Route 623, which previously terminated at Vasant Vihar, has now been extended to Nangal Dewat, spanning 33.7 km. The route includes 20 buses, with 16 electric air-conditioned buses, and connects several important locations like AIIMS, India Gate, and Khan Market. “This extended route will make it easier for commuters to access hospitals, markets, and metro stations,” Gahlot added.

Additionally, Route 610A, which now runs from Anand Parvat to Nangal Dewat, has been extended to cover a 27 km stretch. This route, served by four air-conditioned electric buses, includes prominent locations like RML Hospital, Talkatora Stadium, and Sarojini Nagar. A key focus of the extension is to support athletes from Munirka, who had faced difficulty commuting to Talkatora Stadium for training.