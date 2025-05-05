Govt launches MedLEaPR to digitise medico-legal cases

New Delhi: In a significant push towards digitising Delhi’s medico-legal processes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched the MedLEaPR platform, a high-tech system set to overhaul how medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports are documented and shared in the Capital.

Unveiled at the Delhi Secretariat, the Medical Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting (MedLEaPR) platform is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and aims to bring unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accountability to the often opaque world of medico-legal documentation.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta emphasised that MedLEaPR marks a paradigm shift in how the city handles sensitive legal-medical data. “This platform will eliminate outdated handwritten processes and bring all medico-legal reporting into a secure digital framework,” she said. The system allows authorised users to generate and submit reports electronically, ensuring secure access through verified logins and logging every action via a built-in audit trail.

The launch was attended by Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and senior representatives from Delhi Police, the Home Department, and NIC, underlining the interdepartmental nature of the initiative.

Beyond digital convenience, MedLEaPR carries strategic importance. Integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), the platform will enable real-time collaboration between hospitals, investigating officers, forensic departments, and the judiciary. This integration is expected to cut delays and improve accuracy in criminal investigations and court proceedings. CM Gupta underlined the broader intent behind the rollout, stating that the government is committed to building trustworthy and efficient public services through digital transformation. “MedLEaPR is not

just a platform, it is a commitment to Digital India and e-Governance in its truest form,” she said.

Officials believe that by modernising medico-legal documentation, Delhi is not only improving administrative efficiency but also setting a benchmark for digital governance in health and justice systems. The initiative, they say, reflects Delhi’s vision of transparent and technology-driven public service delivery.