Govt launches industry-based training in ITIs, signs MoUs

New Delhi: In a landmark step to bridge the gap between education and industry, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a new initiative to provide hands-on, industry-aligned training at the city’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Under this initiative, the Delhi government signed three-year Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four major industry players, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), Quest Alliance, and Hettich Power Wood Working Institute (HPWWI).

“This is not just about degrees, but about skill-based training that will help youth excel in both employment and entrepreneurship,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “The youth of Delhi are the driving force behind nation-building. We must empower them with practical skills and exposure to real industry environments.”

As part of the program, HPWWI will provide free technical training under the Wood Working Technician Trade at ITIs in Jail Road and Nand Nagri, supplying equipment, instructor training, and on-the-job experience. SMIPL will set up a high-tech centre at ITI Jahangirpuri, offering training in two-wheeler repair, welding, and robotics under its CSR initiative. Quest Alliance will focus on career awareness, employability, and soft skills, particularly encouraging female students to join non-traditional trades like welding and fitting. MSIL will offer specialized automotive training at ITIs in Pusa and Arab Ki Sarai, including exposure to real-world industry projects. Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood added, “All these training programs will be completely free of cost. Students will receive recognized certifications to validate their skills. This initiative aims to make our youth self-reliant and industry-ready.”