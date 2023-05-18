Govt launches ‘I love Yamuna campaign’ to rejuvenate river

The Delhi government launched the “I Love Yamuna Campaign” on Wednesday at Chhath Ghat, ITO in a bid to rejuvenate the river. The programme was inaugurated by Delhi’s Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai.

Nearly 1,500 students and teachers from Eco Clubs of different schools in Delhi registered their participation for the “I Love Yamuna Campaign” initiative. As per the government statement, the objective of this programme was to educate children about the significance of the Yamuna River and the issue of pollution

in Delhi.

Rai visited the Yamuna Ghat and inspected the cleanliness campaign after planting saplings during the “I Love Yamuna Campaign” programme. After that, while addressing the children and teachers present, he said, “Yamuna is not just any river for Delhi, but it sustains a vast ecosystem within the city. The majority of Delhi’s water requirements are met by the Yamuna, making it a crucial resource for both economic and ecological purposes. However, the river’s ecological balance has been disrupted over time due to the excessive discharge of chemicals, plastics, and other non-biodegradable pollutants.”

Rai added that the government is taking all necessary steps to preserve the sanctity of this sacred river and under the Summer Action Plan launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a public awareness campaign has been initiated as a significant component.

He further informed, “The government comprehends that the task of purifying and reviving Yamuna cannot be accomplished through isolated endeavours. Hence, it is imperative that all stakeholders, local communities and educational institutions unite to collaborate with the government. The government has prepared a 7-point action plan in this year’s budget for the rejuvenation of Yamuna River at its level. In this, under the rejuvenation of Yamuna.”