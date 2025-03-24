Govt launches bamboo plantation drive to revive Bhalswa landfill

New Delhi: The Bhalswa landfill, towering at over 62 meters, has been a longstanding reminder of Delhi’s waste management crisis. Despite being declared overfilled in 2006, the site continues to receive fresh waste, contributing to severe environmental and health hazards for

nearby residents. In an effort to rehabilitate the area, the Delhi government and the Centre have launched a bamboo plantation drive, aiming to transform the degraded land into a green zone.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the initiative earlier this month, planting the first batch of 200 bamboo plants. Officials plan to expand the effort significantly, with a target of 54,000 bamboo trees in the coming months. Bamboo was chosen due to its high oxygen production, 30 per cent more than most other plants, along with its low water requirements and ability to improve air quality.

For the community living near the landfill, the hazardous environment has led to numerous health concerns.