Govt launches 30-day mega tree plantation drive

New Delhi: In response to the unprecedented heatwave reaching 52 degrees Celsius in Delhi this year, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a 30-day mega tree plantation drive named “52 Degrees Celsius Never Again” in Greater Kailash constituency. Spearheaded by MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, today marked a significant step with a large-scale plantation event in Jahapanah City Forest.

MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Under the tree plantation program in our constituency, we urge everyone to plant as many saplings as possible.” Emphasizing the urgency due to extreme weather patterns linked to climate change, he added, “The mega tree plantation campaign has begun from Greater Kailash to combat rising temperatures.”

The event saw participation from 600 students of 12 nearby schools and various governmental departments. Nearly 250 saplings were planted, including mango and Arjun trees. Participants received herbal plants like basil and curry leaf to promote household tree planting.