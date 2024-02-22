Govt issues guidelines for handling end-of-life vehicles in public places

New Delhi: Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Delhi government for handling end-of-life vehicles at public places, stipulating a penalty of Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to be imposed on the owners of impounded vehicles before being released.



According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday, continuous enforcement drives should be carried out to phase out such vehicles from public places in the national Capital and daily reports sent to the environment department for onward submission to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The release procedure of the impounded vehicles has been classified under two categories — those who wish to shift their vehicles out of Delhi-NCR and those who wish to park their vehicles at private spaces that are not shared parking places.

“On plying and parking of ELVs in public place in NCT of Delhi, once impounded for the first time, it can be released on the basis of submission of an undertaking that vehicle will not be plied or parked in any public place within the territory of Delhi and will be removed from the city...,” the guidelines read.

“In case of 4-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 10,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019 shall be charged before releasing of such ELVs. In case of 2-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 5,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Parking Rules 2019 shall be charged...,” it said.

According to the guidelines, any end-of-life vehicle impounded for the second time and transport vehicles running on diesel and aged more than 10 years cannot be released.

The application for the release of a vehicle, along with necessary documents,

should be submitted within three weeks of the vehicle being impounded and an online

platform will be developed for the purpose, the guidelines said.

According to the guidelines, the impounded vehicles will be scrapped in case of three scenarios — non-submission of an application for release within three weeks of the vehicle being impounded, rejection of the application submitted for release and impounding of the same vehicle for the second time.

The scrap value shall be paid digitally to the bank account of the vehicle owner within 15 days of the vehicle being accepted by the Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility.