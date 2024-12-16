Govt is prepared to introduce law to prevent violence against doctors: CM

New Delhi: The AAP government will always stand with the doctors and is prepared to introduce a law to prevent violence against them if needed, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Addressing the annual conference of the Delhi State Medical Association as the chief guest, the chief minister emphasised the critical role the doctors play in the society not just as healthcare providers but also as sources of trust and emotional support.

“At times, we hear about incidents of violence against the doctors. If such a need arises in Delhi, the government

will bring in a Doctors Protection Act to address these concerns,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s inclusive approach, Atishi stated that policies for healthcare professionals have always encompassed both government and private sector doctors.

She recalled how the Delhi government awarded a Rs 1 crore honorarium to doctors, nurses and blood bank staff from both sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognising them as COVID warriors.

“Doctors not only provide treatment but also emotional support to families during challenging times. They are a source of trust and faith for the society and the government will continue to stand with them,” Atishi said.

The chief minister also assured the Delhi Medical Association of the government’s continued commitment to resolving the issues faced by the doctors.

“We involve both government and private sector doctors in policymaking. A doctor is a doctor and their voice must be included in decisions affecting healthcare,” she said.

Responding to concerns about violence against the doctors, Atishi said, “Cases of disrespect or violence in hospitals are unacceptable. The government is committed to taking all necessary steps, including bringing its own Doctors Protection Act if required.”