Govt invites NGOs to establish, run new cowshelters in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government has invited expressions of interest (EOIs) from NGOs, trusts, and foundations to take up the responsibility of establishing, operating, and maintaining new cowshelters in the national capital.

A meeting was held in this regard at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday under the chairmanship of Development Minister Kapil Mishra, an official statement said.

It was attended by senior officials, including Development Commissioner Shoorbir Singh, representatives of the Animal Husbandry Unit and members of various organisations such as ISKCON and Gopal Gau Sadan.

According to the statement, the initiative aims to relocate stray cattle from city streets to safe and clean shelters. Discussions during the meeting focused on sustainable models for operating gaushalas and ensuring their effective management.

“The government is committed to protecting and promoting cattle welfare. All suggestions are welcome, as our main goal is to move stray cattle to secure spaces,” Mishra said, adding that if gaushalas become self-sustaining, they can serve as examples of social and environmental responsibility.

The government said the new gaushala will be established in Ghumanheda village under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The land for the shelter will be allotted on a license basis, while the selected organisation will bear all costs related to construction, operation, and maintenance.

The initial tenure of the license will be fixed by the government and it may be extended by five years based on performance. The organisation must set up the shelter within a year and ensure proper care, feeding, and supervision of the cattle, the statement said. No financial assistance will be provided by the Development Department or the Animal Husbandry Unit, and ownership of the land will remain with the government, it added. The selected entity will have only operational rights, and any legal disputes will fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

The Ghumanheda site previously housed the Acharya Sushil Muni Gaushala, whose license was cancelled after alleged violations of terms and high cattle mortality. It will now be re-established under the new partnership model, it said.

“Gau Mata is a symbol of Indian culture and faith. Ensuring their safety is our government’s priority and the initiative will help reduce stray cattle on Delhi’s roads while promoting animal welfare and environmental protection,” Mishra said.