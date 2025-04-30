Govt invites applications for financial aid to wards of construction workers

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has issued a directive to all government schools across the Capital to submit data of eligible students seeking financial aid under a welfare scheme aimed at the children of registered construction workers. The move is part of a targeted effort to ensure timely disbursal of educational assistance for the academic year.

According to the circular dated April 25, schools must upload the details of students whose parents are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board by May 30. The aid will only be extended to a maximum of two children per eligible worker, with the data to be submitted via the department’s online portal.

The assistance amount varies based on the student’s grade level. Children enrolled in Classes 1 to 8 will receive Rs 6,000 annually (Rs 500 per month), those in Classes 9 and 10 will get Rs 8,400 (Rs 700 per month), and students in Classes 11 and 12 are entitled to Rs 12,000 per year (Rs 1,000 per month). To streamline the process and reduce paperwork, the DoE has clarified that only the unique registration ID provided by the Labour Department is needed for verification. Parents will not be required to submit any additional documents.

Emphasising accountability, the Directorate has warned school heads to ensure accuracy and avoid duplicate or erroneous entries. Special attention is to be given in cases where students have similar names, to prevent confusion. Aadhaar numbers and bank details of all beneficiaries are to be verified thoroughly before final submission.

The circular also cautions against multiple registrations from the same family, stating that strict scrutiny of IDs will be implemented to eliminate duplications. Any lapse, including failure to include eligible students or entry of ineligible ones, will attract direct responsibility on the school principal. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Education Department and the Labour Welfare Board, aimed at promoting educational continuity for children of construction workers and reducing dropout rates caused by financial hardship.