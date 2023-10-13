Govt initiates changes in labour conditions for construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated a significant change in labour conditions for construction workers in the region.



At a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand, along with senior officials from the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), announced a series of significant measures aimed at improving the lives and working conditions of construction labourers in the Capital.

One of the key highlights of this announcement is the implementation of separate toilet facilities for female labourers at all construction sites. Previously, both male and female workers shared the same facilities, but this new directive addresses safety and privacy concerns for female workers, underscoring the government’s commitment to their well-being.

Anand emphasised that, “The government’s aim is to ensure that female workers receive equal wages for equal work. Acknowledging the existing wage disparities between male and female labourers performing similar tasks, the government has committed to rectifying these inequities to ensure fair remuneration for female workers.”

Furthermore, the government has taken steps to make labour-related services more accessible to workers by making Hindi the primary language on the Labour Board’s online portal. This move is expected to facilitate easier access to information and services, benefiting a broader spectrum of construction labourers in Delhi.

To enhance transparency and streamline labour card processes, CCTV cameras will be installed at help desks in all districts, ensuring that labourers receive proper assistance with their registration, renewal, and claims. Additionally, the accidental insurance policy for construction workers, offered by the Labour Board, will

undergo a thorough review to improve its implementation and efficacy. “Recognising the importance of skill development in the construction industry, the government will provide training through various Skill Development Programs to enhance the capabilities of workers.”

Anand also highlighted the need for better communication of the schemes and benefits offered by the department, as many eligible workers are currently unaware of these opportunities.