Govt Implemented 77 Major Projects Of Education, Health & PWD In 5 Years

The Delhi government has implemented 77 major infrastructure projects of the education, health and the public works departments in the last five years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Reviewing the projects with senior officials of PWD and the other departments concerned, Sisodia said city infrastructure, health and education have been the top most priorities of the Delhi government. The projects include the construction of over 20,000 classrooms, new sports complexes, hostels for students, hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, six new and two double-decker flyovers, two new university campuses, installation of more than two lakh CCTV cameras, road beautification, installation of 500 flags and the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad.

"After coming into power, it has been a priority of the Delhi government to provide the best infrastructure, facilities of education and health to the citizens. Delhi is a national capital and deserves the best urban infrastructure. This was neglected by the previous governments but Arvind Kejriwal made this his priority," Sisodia said.

He said that out of the 77 projects, 26 of them, worth Rs 8,683.81 crore, have been approved for the education sector in the past five years. "The Delhi government is also constructing two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur. For Training and Technical Education (TTE), the government has constructed many new academic blocks and hostels in several technical universities. Most of these projects have either been completed or are currently ongoing," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government has approved 25 major infrastructure projects in the health sector in the last five years and hospital bed capacity will be increased by 20,000. In PWD, the Delhi Government has approved 26 major projects at the cost of Rs 6,409.33 crores which include streetscaping projects in pilot phase, construction of double-decker flyovers between Bhajanpura-Yamuna vihar and Azadpur-Rani Jhansi Road.

It also includes flyovers at Shastri Park, Asharam to DND flyway, ANVT to Apsara Border, at Nagari and Gagan Cinema Junction and elevated corridor at Loni Chowk. mpost