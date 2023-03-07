Govt hospital doctor manhandled by patient in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: A patient and her attendant allegedly manhandled an on-duty doctor of a government hospital in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday.



The incident took place at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital on Sunday evening, they said.

Jahangirpuri police station received information around 9 pm that a patient and her attendant misbehaved and manhandled a doctor on duty in the emergency ward of the hospital, a senior police

officer said.

Medical officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jha told police that around 8 pm, a patient Saheen, a resident of Mahindra Park, and her attendant misbehaved and manhandled junior resident Dr Shivam Kumar Yadav, who was on emergency duty. He sustained abrasion injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said.

According to police, the woman came to the hospital for treatment. As there were several patients, the doctor asked her to wait, following which the incident took place.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Medical service persons and Medicare service institutions (prevention of violence and damage of property) Act was registered in Jahangirpuri police station against the alleged persons,

police said.

The situation is normal in the hospital and further investigation of the case is in progress, they said.