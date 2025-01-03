Govt honours Delhi’s 5 athletes & 1 coach

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government honoured five athletes and one coach from Delhi who brought pride to India at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Chief Minister Atishi presented a total of Rs 3.35 crore under the government’s Cash Incentive Scheme to the athletes. Sharad Kumar, who won silver in athletics, received Rs 2 crore, while wrestler Aman was awarded Rs 1 crore for his bronze medal. Coaches Sajal Kumar Rai, Tulika Maan, and Vikas Singh were each honored with Rs 10 lakh, while Amoj Jacob received Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking at the event, CM Atishi praised the athletes’ dedication. She said, “Whenever an Indian athlete wins a medal and the national flag rises, it’s a moment of unity and pride for the entire nation. At that moment, there is no one whose eyes do not well up with tears.”

CM Atishi also reflected on the AAP government’s commitment to supporting athletes, saying, “Over the last decade, we’ve worked tirelessly to nurture world-class athletes in Delhi.” She highlighted the Delhi Sports School, where children are being trained in 10 Olympic

sports, expressing confidence that these young athletes will represent India at the Olympic Games in the future.

The athletes shared their journeys with students from the Delhi Sports School. Sharad Kumar expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “This journey is not just about an individual, it’s about building a whole team.” Aman, who overcame personal hardships to win his medal, said, “This Olympic medal is not just the result of my hard work, it was made possible by the blessings of my coach and the support of the Delhi government.”

CM Atishi also announced the launch of the “Play and Progress” and “Mission Excellence” schemes, which have supported over 1,400 athletes with more than Rs 31 crore in financial aid since 2018. The event concluded with students interacting with the Olympians, gaining invaluable insights into their training and success.