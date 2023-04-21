Govt hikes min wages of workers

New Delhi: In order to provide relief to labourers and employees in Delhi who are facing the brunt of inflation, the Delhi government has issued an order on Thursday to increase the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in Delhi.



The benefit will also be given to employees in the clerical and supervisor class. The Delhi government has increased their minimum monthly wages as a gift to these employees, including non-matriculation, matriculation, and graduate employees. The new rates will be effective from April 1. Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand has also directed to ensure payment to all workers and employees with the enhanced rate.

Anand said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this significant step has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the poor and working class of Delhi. This will provide relief to the working class who are facing the brunt of inflation.”

Anand added, “Dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages, so the Delhi government has announced a new minimum wage by adding dearness allowance. Every section of society has been affected economically due to Corona in the past years. Along with this, due to inflation, the ever-increasing prices of everyday items have broken the back of the general public. In such a situation, we hope that the increase in the minimum wage by the Delhi government will help the labourers.”

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, a hike of Rs 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by Rs 494 per month from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, the statement said.

There will a monthly raise of Rs 442 in the minimum wages of unskilled workers, from Rs 16,792 to Rs 17,234.