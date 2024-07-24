Govt has set up country’s largest Kanwar camp for 20K people: Min

New Delhi: As the auspicious month of Sawan unfolds, the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up to host thousands of Kanwariyas returning from the revered ‘Kanwar Yatra’, with Delhi Revenue minister Atishi overseeing the preparations.



This year, the administration has established 185 elaborate Kanwar camps across the city to accommodate and cater to the needs of devotees of Lord Shiva.

Among these camps, the one situated at Maharaja Agrasen Park, Kashmiri Gate, stands out as one of the largest in the country, capable of housing up to 20,000 pilgrims simultaneously.

Delhi Revenue minister Atishi, expressed confidence in the arrangements, “Serving the ‘Shiv Bhakts’ in the holy month of Sawan is a work of virtue and faith. In this direction, the Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the facilities to the Kanwariyas.”

During her inspection, Minister Atishi emphasised the meticulous planning involved stating, “Waterproof tents, furniture, water, medical and other necessary facilities will be available in camp for Kanwariyas.” Each camp boasts segregated accommodations for male and female pilgrims, ensuring privacy and comfort. Additionally, a spacious dining hall has been set up to serve ‘prasad’ to the devotees.

Medical readiness is a top priority this year, with 24x7 medical staff stationed at every camp. “CATS ambulance is also deployed for emergencies,” Minister Atishi assured. Local dispensaries are closely linked to the camps to provide immediate medical assistance as needed.

Acknowledging the devotion and service of the Kanwariyas, Minister Atishi conveyed the government’s commitment asserting that, “We all should thank the Kanwariyas that they are doing the virtuous work for all of us by bringing Jal from Haridwar and worshiping Lord Bholenath, which we are unable to do.” She reiterated the government’s stance on ensuring safety and comfort for all pilgrims, “District administration should remain on alert during Kanwar Yatra so that Kanwariyas do not face any kind of problem.”