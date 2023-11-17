‘Govt has prepared 10-point plan for smooth conduct of Chhath Puja’; devotees to get ghats near their homes

New Delhi: The Delhi government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has launched a comprehensive 10-point program to ensure a memorable Chhath Puja celebration in the national Capital.



During a press conference on Thursday, MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak highlighted the significant progress in Chhath Puja preparations.

The 10-point program, as outlined by CM Kejriwal, includes the construction of excellent ghats, provision of tents, lights, toilets, ambulances, doctors, and cultural programs at all Chhath ghats. Importantly, the initiative ensures that devotees won’t have to travel far from home to observe Chhath Puja, as the ghats are being strategically built near their

residences. Furthermore, all AAP MLAs, councillors and party volunteers will be actively present at the ghats to serve

the people.

“Before the AAP government came to power, there were only 70 Chhath ghats built with government assistance in the entire Delhi. Now, more than a thousand magnificent ghats are being constructed,” stated Pathak, emphasising the substantial increase in infrastructure for Chhath Puja.

For the first time in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) history, each ward has been allocated Rs 40,000 to facilitate the construction and arrangements of the ghats. Pathak emphasised that the Chhath Puja preparations extend to every ward in Delhi, catering to the large population of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Additionally while responding to political criticisms, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stated, “Amidst the celebration of Chhath Puja, as in previous years, this year too, the BJP is playing despicable politics. You may try to mislead the public, but in Purvanchal, Chhath Puja holds immense significance. At least

during this festival dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, refrain from engaging in politics that hurt the faith of those who observe this festival.”

Another AAP MLA, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, expressed gratitude to Kejriwal for elevating Chhath Puja to new heights in Delhi.

He pointed out the disparity in the BJP’s actions, stating, “The BJP was in the MCD for 15 years, but they did not build any ghats for the Chhath Puja. However, the MCD under the AAP’s leadership has taken commendable steps regarding the Chhath Puja celebrations.”