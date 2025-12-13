Govt gives jobs to 36 dependants of 1984 riot victims

New Delhi: In an emotional ceremony that blended relief, remembrance, and long-delayed justice, the Delhi government on Thursday handed government job appointment letters to 36 dependants of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, marked what many described as a long-overdue recognition of dignity and rights for families who have spent four decades waiting to be acknowledged. As the government noted, “A New Beginning for the 1984 Riot-Affected Families: 36 Dependants Receive Government Appointments.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the move carries symbolic weight far beyond employment. Describing it as “the restoration of dignity,” she remarked that, “This is not merely employment; it is the restoration of dignity for the affected families.”

The programme saw strong emotional reactions from several beneficiaries, particularly women. Many recipients approached the Chief Minister with tears in their eyes, thanking her personally, with some embracing her in gratitude. In a striking moment, dozens of family members switched on their mobile flashlights in unison, turning the hall into a sea of glowing lights, an impromptu tribute expressing hope, relief, and solidarity.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was present at the ceremony, said the step represents a healing touch. As he noted, “This decision is a true balm on the deep wounds of the 1984 riot-affected families.” He also shared that for the first time, special relaxations in age and educational requirements have been granted to prioritise appointments for affected families. The event was attended by senior officials and members of the Sikh community, who also honoured the Chief Minister for Delhi’s recent commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Chief Minister Gupta said the 1984 riots remain “a dark chapter” that no compensation can ever truly remedy. She noted that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushed for justice by forming the SIT and accelerating pending cases. The Delhi Government, she said, has continued that resolve by identifying eligible dependants and ensuring a transparent, fast-track appointment process.

A few weeks earlier, 19 dependants had received jobs; with the 36 fresh appointments made today, dozens more families are now gaining long-denied stability. All have been appointed to MTS positions across government departments.

Sirsa added that the initiative goes beyond politics, rooted instead in compassion and accountability. He said

these appointments signify respect restored to families who have “silently borne their pain for decades.”