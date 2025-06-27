Govt gears up for Kanwar festival, promises best-ever arrangements

New Delhi: In a vibrant and devotional atmosphere at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a special meeting with Kanwar Seva Committees on Wednesday, promising unprecedented arrangements and respect for Shiva devotees during this year’s Kanwar Festival.

The meeting, attended by key ministers and MLAs, including Minister of Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra, was marked by a festive welcome from the Kanwar Seva Committees, who arrived chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and dancing to drums. “This year’s Kanwar Festival will be the most convenient and well-organised ever,” declared Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “Ministers and MLAs will be present at Delhi borders to greet Kanwariyas with flower showers. Even the smallest of committees will receive full support,” she added.

The CM emphasised that this is the government’s first Kanwar event, and every effort will be made to ensure it is seamless and memorable. “Delhi Government is fully devoted to making the festival grand and convenient. We stand shoulder to shoulder with every Shiva devotee,” she said. Highlighting improved infrastructure, Gupta announced that permissions for camps will now be granted within 72 hours and each camp will receive up to 1200 units of free electricity. She also assured that pending payments would be cleared within three months.

Kapil Mishra, leading the festival preparations, said, “The Delhi Government is committed to making this year’s Kanwar Yatra grand and well-organized. Treat the welcoming of Shiva devotees as a festival in itself.” He added that at least 20 camps will be set up exclusively for women devotees. He also stated that “special focus will be given to cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, with mobile toilets and welcome gates being arranged across the city.”