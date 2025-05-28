Govt forms GoM to look into compensation pending for COVID-affected families

New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into compensation pending for families who lost their kin to COVID, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had on Tuesday said many families who lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic were not provided any compensation. “To address this, a special committee has been formed to identify such cases and provide financial support,” she had said. According to a senior official, a GoM has been constituted to look into such cases and a meeting of the committee is scheduled to take place in the first week of June.

“Even under the last government, there was a GoM that looked into such cases. When the BJP government came to power, it again constituted the GoM that will look into the cases,” the official said. The June meeting will have representatives from the revenue, health and other departments to present the cases before the committee. The GoM will analyse the details of the cases and decide the compensation.