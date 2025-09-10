Govt flags shortage of water and power in schools; HC slams ‘Tin Shed’ classrooms

New Delhi: A government review has revealed worrying gaps in the availability of basic water and electricity infrastructure across nearly 800 schools in the Capital, even as the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the state for continuing to operate classes in tin sheds.

According to a report compiled by the Directorate of Education, 799 schools were surveyed on their access to water and power. The findings highlighted that while most institutions are connected to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) or Municipal Engineering Services, 59 schools reported irregular water supply, and 48 schools claimed they faced erratic or no supply at all.

Some schools remain completely dependent on tanker services, 22 schools rely solely on tankers, while 10 schools reported no water supply whatsoever. Of these, three are under reconstruction, and the rest are dependent on tankers or neighbouring institutions. In addition, 64 schools use borewells or submersible pumps, raising concerns over the quality of drinking water.

Electricity supply also remains an issue. While 793 schools are formally connected to the grid, six reported no power access at all, and 17 complained of frequent outages disrupting academic schedules.

In response, Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) have been directed to verify the data and act on it immediately. Schools without DJB connections must apply without delay, while tanker-dependent schools are to be assigned dedicated DJB tanker services. The education department has also instructed schools to conduct regular water quality testing where borewells are in use. On the power front, officials have been told to coordinate with DISCOMs, including BSES and Tata Power, to ensure uninterrupted supply, with solar panels being considered for institutions facing persistent outages.

While the government prepares its corrective measures, the Delhi High Court, during a separate hearing, issued sharp criticism over students still being taught in makeshift tin shed structures. Acting on a petition filed by civil rights group Social Jurist, the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed shock that in 2025, three government schools continue to operate without permanent classrooms.

“It is very bad that the Delhi government is running tin shed schools putting students at risk,” Justice Gedela observed, adding that such classrooms lacked even the most basic amenities like walls, desks, and blackboards. The court asked the government to respond by September 17.

The PIL has demanded that the temporary structures be replaced immediately or that students be shifted to permanent facilities.