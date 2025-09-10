Govt finalises winter air pollution plan

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rolled out its Winter 2025 Air Pollution Control Action Plan, with Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chairing a review meeting attended by representatives from 30 stakeholder agencies, including DDA, MCD, PWD, Delhi Police, DMRC, NHAI and DPCC.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on 17 action points aimed at tackling Delhi’s recurring winter smog. Departments presented updates on ongoing measures and received directions for timely execution before the October deadline.

Key interventions include dust suppression on roads and construction sites, deployment of 219 mist spraying systems across 13 pollution hotspots, installation of 174 anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings, and greater use of mechanised road sweeping. Officials also reported that 5.95 lakh challans were issued till August 2025 for vehicles without Pollution Under Control certificates, the highest in five years. Sirsa highlighted Delhi’s tech-driven approach to pollution management. “Delhi government’s proactive, technology-driven approach is simple, we have pledged to tackle air pollution round the clock and round the year, with every stakeholder committed to cleaner air for all,” he said.

The minister directed agencies to speed up road repairs, ensure coverage of construction and demolition waste during transit, strengthen bio-mining efforts at landfill sites, and enforce strict dust-control norms. “Our administration is committed to a proactive, round-the-clock effort against air pollution, deploying tech-based interventions like anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and web-based monitoring to ensure every corner of Delhi breathes easier,” Sirsa added.

He further underlined the importance of community engagement, noting that awareness drives are being intensified. “Public participation is key to our success; through strengthened awareness programs and efficient complaint redressal, we’re empowering citizens to join this year-round mission for a healthier Delhi,” he said.

Sirsa also announced plans to personally inspect the city’s three landfill sites in the coming weeks.