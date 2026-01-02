Govt files police complaint over ‘misinfo’ about teachers counting stray dogs

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has filed a formal complaint with police demanding legal action into alleged misinformation being spread on social media over a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

Addressing a press conference, Education Director Veditha Reddy said misinformation is being spread that the directorate has issued directions for teachers to count stray dogs near their institutions.

“This is completely false and fabricated. There was no such directive issued. The directorate issued a statement denying it.

“The teachers are only involved in academic activities. The false narrative is mischievous,” she said. Noting that the “misinformation” has created confusion and misled parents and teachers, she alleged that some persons are impersonating teachers and counting dogs and making videos on social media.

“We have compiled digital evidence, posts and timelines. A formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police,” she said.

The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is “circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/ mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs”. “It has been seen that deliberate attempts have been made for spreading false and fabricated news with malafide intent, causing confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, damage to the reputation of the Education Department and disruption of public order and trust in government institutions,” read the complaint. It also said there has been the dissemination of misinformation and a breach of social responsibility. “There has been no mention of any counting of stray dogs in the said circular. In this regard, the Education Department has also officially clarified... that no such directions have ever been issued by the Directorate of Education.

“Further, impersonation of some individuals as a teacher counting stray dogs has also been seen on social media which needs to be immediately investigated and appropriate legal and criminal action should be taken,” read the complaint.

The government has also shared a list of social media handles spreading false information.

The DoE has said the actions attract provisions of Sections 353(2) (defamation by publishing false statements harming the reputation of a public authority and its officials) and 196 (making and circulating statements conducing to public mischief and fear) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The other Sections of the BNS mentioned in the complaint are 221, 299 (forgery and false electronic content intended to harm reputation), and Sections 66D (cheating and impersonation using electronic means) and 67 (publishing or transmitting objectionable and misleading content electronically) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.