Govt eyes revamped e-portal for faster delivery of citizen services

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to launch e-District 2.0 portal, an updated AI based platform for faster and efficient delivery of citizen services, officials said on Thursday.



The number of services may also go up in the updated version. The existing

e-District facility offers 453 services related to various departments, they said.

The new portal will have AI enabled chatbot to provide answers to the queries of the people and ensuring efficient handling of applications. The government is also exploring the use of blockchain technology for enhanced data security and transparency, said a senior officer. The e-District provides end-to-end integrated solution to various services availed through this portal. It also provides online verification of various certificates issued by multiple departments.

The documents of the user are permanently stored in the database and can be accessed by them while using the online facility repeatedly.

The e-District 2.0 website will have an improved user-friendly interface, faster processing, timeline discipline and better backend integration, said the officer.

Under the e-governance push, the Delhi government has also expanded the common services centres (CSCs) to 7,000 across the city.

These centres are providing 75 key e-District services like issuing of caste, birth, death and income certificates and other documents to the people in their neighbourhoods.