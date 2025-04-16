Govt extends EV policy, continues power subsidy

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of its existing Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and greenlit the continuation of power subsidies for key sections of the population, including farmers, domestic consumers, lawyers with chambers, and victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat. Addressing a press conference later, Power minister Ashish Sood and Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh outlined the outcomes of the meeting and countered what they termed “false narratives” being spread by the opposition.

Power minister Ashish Sood confirmed that the Cabinet had approved a special proposal to continue the power subsidy for four categories of consumers. “The Cabinet has approved the continuation of electricity subsidies for Delhi’s farmers, 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, lawyers’ chambers, and domestic consumers,” he said.

He criticised the Opposition for circulating what he called misleading claims. “There has been a lot of misinformation regarding the discontinuation of power subsidies. Certain self-proclaimed unemployed leaders are spreading lies to create confusion,” he alleged. “With today’s decision, the facts have become crystal clear. We remain committed to working with focus and transparency.”

On the EV policy, Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh clarified that the current policy will remain in place until a revised version, EV 2.0, is finalised. “Discussions on the new EV policy are underway, and until then, the existing policy will continue for the next three to four months,” he said.

Refuting rumours of an impending ban on autorickshaws, he said, “There will be no ban on autos or any category of vehicles. These rumours are absolutely baseless.” Singh also pointed out administrative delays in EV subsidy disbursements under the previous regime. “The last government’s inefficiency in releasing EV subsidies impacted public trust. We are committed to ensuring smoother and more transparent implementation,” he added.

He said the government’s aim is to create a more inclusive, efficient public transport framework. “Providing quality public transport to the citizens of Delhi is our top priority. The government is fully committed to ensuring world-class infrastructure and services,” said the minister. With the EV 2.0 policy expected to bring enhanced benefits and the power subsidy extended, the Delhi government has signaled that it intends to maintain continuity in welfare and green transport initiatives while also dispelling opposition-fueled misinformation.