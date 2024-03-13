Govt exploring UN partnerships for tribal community betterment

Government officials announced proactive efforts to collaborate with UN agencies and international foundations for tribal community advancement on Wednesday.

Tribal affairs ministry officials convened a significant meeting on Tuesday with UN agency representatives, including World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Environment Programme, to discuss potential partnerships across various sectors aimed at bolstering tribal development.

Vibhu Nayar, the secretary in the ministry, said these partnerships are crucial to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in India. The meeting sought to identify key areas of intervention where UN agencies and international foundations can contribute to tribal development.

The participants discussed potential projects and initiatives that can be undertaken in the health, education, livelihood and infrastructure sectors through collaborative efforts, the ministry said in a statement. Officials said the government, UN agencies and international foundations will establish a framework for collaboration and partnership to ensure sustainable and impactful outcomes for tribal communities.