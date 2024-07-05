Govt expedites preparations to set up 200 camps for Kanwar Yatris

New Delhi: The Delhi government has expedited preparations to set up 200 camps across the city, particularly in the trans-Yamuna areas, for the Kanwar Yatra that will begin later this month, officials said on Friday.

During the month on Sawan, which begins from July 22, people from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana walk to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, collect water from the Ganga river and bring it back to be offered in Shiva temples.

Tenders for setting up these camps have already been issued, the officials said.

Of these 200 camps, 40 will be located in North East Delhi, 30 in East Delhi and 17 in Shahdara, an official of the revenue department said.

Electricity, drinking water and washrooms are among the facilities that will be provided in these camps that will house Kanwar Yatris during the month of ‘Sawan’ which begins

on July 22, Kamal Bansal of the department’s Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti said.