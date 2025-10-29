Govt expands private cleaning services to 621 more schools

New Delhi: In a major move to improve hygiene and cleanliness in government schools, the Delhi government has overhauled its sanitation system by extending private cleaning services to hundreds of additional campuses across the city.

According to officials, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has finalised a comprehensive agreement with a private agency to handle sanitation work in 621 more schools, adding to the 117 schools already under the private cleaning network. The initiative aims to create a uniform, high-quality sanitation system and ensure students have access to cleaner, safer learning environments.

“The objective is to maintain consistent hygiene standards across all schools and ensure that sanitation facilities are well-managed,” said a senior DoE official. “We’ve introduced regular monitoring mechanisms, and inspections will be carried out by departmental officers to ensure the work is done properly.” For schools not yet brought under private contracts, the government has deployed three to four sweepers per school, depending on student strength. School heads have been directed to oversee cleaning activities daily and make sure that all sanitation work is completed at least half an hour before classes begin. The frequency of cleaning will depend on school size, from twice a day in smaller schools to up to eight times daily in institutions with more than 1,500 students. Officials have also stressed that only female staff members will be allowed to clean girls’ washrooms.

In cases where contractors fail to deploy workers or maintain hygiene, school principals have been authorised to hire alternative help for up to Rs.2,000, with the amount to be deducted from the contractor’s payment. Contractors are also required to provide adequate manpower, cleaning materials, and ensure sweepers wear name tags or ID badges during work hours. Officials said the upgraded system will bring greater accountability and reliability to school sanitation services. “The goal is to create an environment where students can focus on learning without worrying about cleanliness issues,” the official added.

The government expects the revamped model to make Delhi’s public schools cleaner, safer, and more efficient in their day-to-day operations.