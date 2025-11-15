Govt does away with mandatory renewal of registration every 21 years for establishments

New Delhi: The Delhi government has abolished the provision of mandatory renewal of registration every 21 years under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, in a bid to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’, officials said on Friday.

The government has taken a significant step towards simplifying business processes by making them easier, more convenient, and free from unnecessary formalities, said an official statement. The Labour Department of the Delhi government has abolished the mandatory renewal of registration under Section 5 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Currently, the Act mandates renewal of registration every 21 years from the date of registration. Eliminating this renewal requirement is a relief for traders and will further strengthen ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Delhi, the statement added.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that removing the mandatory renewal of registration after 21 years will provide real relief to traders.

With simplified processes, Delhi’s business environment will become more entrepreneur-friendly. This decision will move the registration process

towards a one-time registration model, freeing traders

from the hassle of periodic renewals, he said. mpost