Govt doctors, staff go on strike at Gr Noida’s GIMS Hosp

GREATER NOIDA: Doctors at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, staged a protest against the rape and murder incident in Kolkata on Friday.Additionally, they went on strike. During this, all the services of the hospital came to a standstill except emergency services.



After the Kolkata incident, doctors are continuously protesting all over the country demanding hanging of the culprits.

All the doctors went on strike and raised a lot of hue and cry.

During this, the doctors said that the accused of the incident in Kolkata should get severe punishment.

The doctors raised slogans in the hospital premises with banners and posters in their hands. During this, the services of the hospital came to a standstill. All services were closed except emergency services. Due to the closure of OPD, patients had to face a lot of problems.

The doctors said that the barbarity done with the female doctor in Kolkata is painful. The culprits should get severe punishment in this case. If strict action is not taken against the culprits, this movement of doctors will continue